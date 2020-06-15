Temperatures rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar hottest at 42.9C
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:12 IST
The maximum temperature rose slightly to above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Hisar sizzling at 42.9 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states, recording a two-degree increase above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.
Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul also recorded above normal temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, 39.5 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above normal day temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits..
