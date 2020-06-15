Maha: Couple commits suicide in Jalna due to financial issues

A farmer couple allegedlycommitted suicide in Godegaon in Jalna district on Mondaymorning over financial issues, police said

A Maupuri police station official said Suresh (26) andAnita Khandebharad (24) were found hanging from the ceiling oftheir house

"The family has said the couple, married two yearsago, were facing economic hardships. Further probe into theincident is underway," he added.