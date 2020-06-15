KSRTC to resume interstate services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume interstate operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume interstate operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17. "People seeking to travel can book the tickets through KSRTC booking counters, authorised franchises booking counters and online," read the press release.
During phase 1, the services will operate from Bengaluru to Chittor, Nellore, Vijayawada, Shahpur to Kurnool routes, among others. The advance booking can be done for the same, read the release.
The MHA has issued revised guidelines after the implementation of Unlock 1 on June 1. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- KSRTC
- Vijayawada
- Bengaluru
- Nellore
- Kurnool
ALSO READ
98 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 3,042
Andhra Pradesh minister slams TDP for intervening in SEC issue
Coronavirus cases shoot up by 110 to 3,571 in Andhra Pradesh. Toll due to CVOID-19 rises to 62 following two fresh deaths. Government bulletin.
Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway
First year of PM Modi's second term studded with bold decisions, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief