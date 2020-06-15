Haryana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, total fatalities rise to 100

Haryana reported 12 more coronavirus deaths, six of these from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, taking the toll in the state to 100 on Monday, while the number of cases saw the highest single-day spike at 514, according to a government bulletin. Now, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 7,722.

Among the total COVID-related deaths in the state, 68 are males and 32 females. With six more deaths, Gurgaon now has total 37 fatalities, the highest for any district in the state. Five persons succumbed to the virus in Faridabad, another worst-hit district in the National Capital Region, which now has total 33 deaths.

Jhajjar district reported another death, its second so far, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Earlier on June 11 too, Haryana had reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths while the previous highest single-day jump in cases at 496 was recorded on June 7.

The other districts from where deaths have been reported include six each from Sonipat and Rohtak, three each from Ambala and Jind, five from Panipat, two from Karnal and one each from Palwal, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri, as per the bulletin. The total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 4,057, while 3,565 have recovered, according to the bulletin. During the past 24 hours, 562 patients recovered and were discharged, the highest number during a single day.