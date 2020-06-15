Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune's dummy, fake notes procured from Mumbai, Hyderabad: Cops

Investigations have revealed that the six persons, arrested in connection with the seizure of dummy and fake Indian and foreign notes with face "value" of Rs 87 crore, used to procure them from Hyderabad and Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:01 IST
Pune's dummy, fake notes procured from Mumbai, Hyderabad: Cops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Investigations have revealed that the six persons, arrested in connection with the seizure of dummy and fake Indian and foreign notes with face "value" of Rs 87 crore, used to procure them from Hyderabad and Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. All the six accused, including an Army man, were on Monday produced before a local court which extended their police remand till June 20.

"As per investigations, the accused had purchased dummy Indian currency notes from 'Children Bank of India' from Crawford Market in Mumbai and dummy USD bills from Hyderabad," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh. In a joint operation on Wednesday, the Pune police and the Army's intelligence wing carried out raids in Viman Nagar here and seized fake Indian currency, mostly dummy bills of 'Children Bank of India', and US dollars with a face "value" of Rs 87 crore.

The accused were identified by the police as Shaikh Alim Gulab Khan, a serving Army man, Sunil Sarda, Ritesh Ratnakar, Tufail Ahmed Mohammad Ishaq Khan, Abdul Gani Khan and Abdul Rehman Abdul Ghani Khan. According to the police, the gang was operating here for the last seven-eight months, and used to target people with black money.

"Their modus operandi was to exchange US currency with Indian currency or vice-versa," a police officer with the Crime Branch had said last week. The gang would dupe customers by passing off bundles of fake notes with genuine bills on the top in exchange of real currency, he had said.

If a customer questioned the source of cash, the accused would tell him that they were descendants of the Nizams (erstwhile rulers of Hyderabad), he said. "They had even put pictures of the Nizam outside their bungalow," the official had said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Three more policemen die due to COVID-19 in Mumbai

Three more constables of the Mumbai police succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the city force to 29, officials said. According to an official, a 44-year-old constable, attached to the Nirmal Nagar police station, becam...

U.S. presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 mln in May

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised 80.8 million in May, the Biden campaign said on Monday, the campaigns largest monthly sum of the presidential race.Biden, who raised one-third ...

FIBA to host NBA 2K20 tourney featuring 17 nations

FIBA will host an NBA 2K20 competition this weekend featuring teams from 17 of its national member federations. The FIBA Esports Open runs from Friday to Sunday and will be produced from a new FIBA Esports studio in Riga, Latvia. It will be...

Oscars 2021 ceremony switched to April from February due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony to April from February because of the coronavirus epidemic.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the Oscars, the highest honors in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020