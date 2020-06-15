Left Menu
3 anganwadi workers removed for 'irregularities' in distribution of take-home ration

For pregnant women, 1690 grams of oatmeal, 260 grams of black gram (raw), 130 grams of jaggery and 130 grams of roasted black gram is distributed. "The Government of Delhi is helping people in this epidemic as much as possible and in such a situation ration reaching in less quantity than the prescribed limit, is a serious and disappointing matter," Gautam said..

Three anganwadi workers were terminated and two supervisors suspended after the Delhi government found "irregularities" in the distribution of 'take-home ration'. Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had personally inspected the ration distribution under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in various constituencies for four consecutive days.

According to a statement, the minister held a meeting with the secretary, director and other officials of the department of Women and Child development on Monday. To monitor these irregularities, standard operating procedures were formed and approved in the meeting, it said.

In the meeting, it was decided that under the Safe and Nutritious Food scheme (SNF), ration would be delivered to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps through respective anganwadi centres on June 19, 20 and 22 which would suffice for 13 days. Ward-level monitoring committees with 10 members each will be formed, the statement said.

These committees will monitor the quantity, quality, time period of the distribution of ration. They will send a report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the women and child development minister and secretary, director of the department. "Three anganwadi workers found guilty have been terminated, two supervisors suspended, and some child development project officers (CDPOs) were given show-cause notice," the statement said.

Two anganwadi centres were sealed in Revla Khanpur in Matiala, it said. Under the ICDS scheme, millions of pregnant women and children in Delhi get ration.

As per the scheme, 1300 grams of oatmeal, 260 grams of black gram (raw), 130 grams of jaggery and 130 grams of roasted black gram is distributed among the children for 13 days, the statement said. For pregnant women, 1690 grams of oatmeal, 260 grams of black gram (raw), 130 grams of jaggery and 130 grams of roasted black gram is distributed.

"The Government of Delhi is helping people in this epidemic as much as possible and in such a situation ration reaching in less quantity than the prescribed limit, is a serious and disappointing matter," Gautam said..

