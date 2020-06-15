BSF jawan commits suicide in West Bengal

A Border Security Force jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in North 24 Parganas district near the India- Bangladesh border, officials said on Monday. Constable Parmar Ashishbhai Vasrambhai was found lying in a pool of blood at Basirhat area on Sunday night, they said.

"His personal weapon was in his hand when his body was recovered. One handwritten note was also found. An FIR has been lodged with the local police," a senior BSF official said. Vasrambhai's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.