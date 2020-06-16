Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two COVID-19 patients reach Mandi from Delhi in private vehicles, HP infection tally crosses 550-mark

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old youth from Chamba, who died a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, while the state's positive case tally rose to 557 with 38 new infections being reported on Monday. In Mandi, a 39-year-old COVID-19 patient reached Ner Chowk hospital from Delhi in a taxi on Monday, a district official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:21 IST
Two COVID-19 patients reach Mandi from Delhi in private vehicles, HP infection tally crosses 550-mark

Two COVID-19 patients reached Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district from Delhi in private vehicles on Monday, officials said. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old youth from Chamba, who died a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, while the state's positive case tally rose to 557 with 38 new infections being reported on Monday.

In Mandi, a 39-year-old COVID-19 patient reached Ner Chowk hospital from Delhi in a taxi on Monday, a district official said. A resident of Jogindernagar's Lad Bharol tehsil, he is being shifted to Dhangsidhar COVID-19 care centre, the official added.

The patient, along with his five family members, including mother, brother, sister-in-law and nephew, arrived at Ner Chowk hospital in two taxis at around 11 am, he said, adding that the five along with the two drivers were institutionally quarantined at Ayurvedic Pharmacy Hostel in Jogindernagar. In yet another incident, a 46-year-old COVID-19 patient returned from Delhi in a personal vehicle on Monday morning. She was institutionally quarantined at Ayurvedic Pharmacy Hospital in Jogindernangar.

A resident of Lad Bharol area, her sample had been taken in Delhi on June 13 and she tested positive on Monday. She is being shifted to Nerchowk hospital. Both these cases are not included in the state's tally as officials say the cases are included in the record of the place where they tested positive.

A few days earlier too, a COVID-19 positive man had arrived at Mandi's Nerchowk hospital from Delhi. Giving district-wise details of fresh COVID-19 cases, the officials said the highest number of 19 infections was reported from Solan, followed by nine from Una, three each from Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra and one from Shimla.

However, the death of the teenager from Chamba has not been included in the state record of COVID-19 fatalities as cause of his death is being ascertained, the officials said. In Solan, 19 new coronavirus cases -- some of them primary contacts of COVID-19 patients while others tested positive after random sampling -- were detected in the industrial town of Baddi, district health officer N K Gupta said.

A doctor and two pregnant women are among those who tested positive, the official said, adding that a former panchayat president who earlier tested positive had taken medicine from the doctor. Five of the 19 fresh cases are from Baddi's Amrawati Colony, four from Billawali and the rest from different areas of Baddi, he added.

In Hamirpur, three Delhi returnees including a couple from Tounidevi area and a man from Bhoranj tested positive on Monday, a district official said.  In Shimla, a 32-year-old man who had been institutionally quarantined since her arrival from Delhi on June 9, tested positive, a district official said. Sixteen patients were cured of the virus since Sunday 9 pm.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease so far in the state is 342, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Seven people have died due to the infection in the state.  The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 195, he added.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 57, followed by Una (34), Solan (29), Hamirpur (26), Sirmaur (13), Bilaspur (12), Chamba (10), Shimla (8), Mandi (3), Kinnaur (2) and Kullu (1)..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Daily new virus cases still rising in Turkey

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey is continuing to rise, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours 30 more th...

Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

The Womens National Basketball Association WNBA will begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak with all games to be played without fans at a single site in Florida, the league said on Monday. The WNBA said in a statement...

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law if a book he has written is published.Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said any conversation with him ...

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister steps down over frequencies case

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan has resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequenciesIn his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down becau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020