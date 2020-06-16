J-K govt says no more recruitment under rule that allowed only basic pay to employees for 5 years

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said there would be no fresh appointments under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 202 wherein an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years in service. Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal tweeted on Monday to state that the decision was taken in a meeting of the Administrative Council, chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu.

"Administrative Council chaired by Lt Governor GC Murmu takes a historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from five to two years. A massive step toward employee welfare," Kansal tweeted. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also tweeted on the development.

"LG Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response." Under SRO-202, the appointees in the government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service..