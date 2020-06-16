Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt says no more recruitment under rule that allowed only basic pay to employees for 5 years

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said there would be no fresh appointments under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 202 wherein an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years in service. Must compliment him for prompt response." Under SRO-202, the appointees in the government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:36 IST
J-K govt says no more recruitment under rule that allowed only basic pay to employees for 5 years

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said there would be no fresh appointments under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 202 wherein an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years in service. Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal tweeted on Monday to state that the decision was taken in a meeting of the Administrative Council, chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu.

"Administrative Council chaired by Lt Governor GC Murmu takes a historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from five to two years. A massive step toward employee welfare," Kansal tweeted. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also tweeted on the development.

"LG Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response." Under SRO-202, the appointees in the government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Atlanta mayor says to order police to de-escalate, intervene

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms on Monday said she would issue orders requiring police officers to de-escalate situations and imposing a duty to intervene when officers see another officer using force excessively.Bottoms told a media briefing ...

Pompeo to meet with Chinese delegation this week in Hawaii - sources

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.In...

Daily new virus cases still rising in Turkey

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey is continuing to rise, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours 30 more th...

Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

The Womens National Basketball Association WNBA will begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak with all games to be played without fans at a single site in Florida, the league said on Monday. The WNBA said in a statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020