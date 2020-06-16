COVID: HP Cong legislature party leader quarantines self at home

Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive person

Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 am on Tuesday

In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative. "Though social distance was maintained and I am felling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information," Agnihotri said in the post.