COVID: HP Cong legislature party leader quarantines self at home

COVID: HP Cong legislature party leader quarantines self at homePTI | Lacanonja | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive person
Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 am on Tuesday
In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative. "Though social distance was maintained and I am felling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information," Agnihotri said in the post.
