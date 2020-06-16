Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha receives 23 pc surplus rainfall in June: MeT

Most parts of Odisha have been experiencing rainfall for the last few days as the south-west monsoon is strong since it made an onset over the state on June 11, the official said, adding that a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal also facilitated rainfall activity. "The volume of rainfall in Odisha was recorded at 97.4 mm up to June 15 which is 23 per cent more than the normal 79.2 mm," H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI here.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:29 IST
Odisha receives 23 pc surplus rainfall in June: MeT

Odisha has received 23 per cent surplus rainfall during the first 15 days of June by recording 97.4 mm of rain during the period, a senior MeT official said on Tuesday. Most parts of Odisha have been experiencing rainfall for the last few days as the south-west monsoon is strong since it made an onset over the state on June 11, the official said, adding that a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal also facilitated rainfall activity.

"The volume of rainfall in Odisha was recorded at 97.4 mm up to June 15 which is 23 per cent more than the normal 79.2 mm," H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI here. Many parts of the state, particularly coastal and interior regions, are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, while moderate rain will continue to lash almost all areas, he said.

Around 15 of the 30 districts of the state have received excess rainfall till June 15, while 10 districts experienced normal rainfall. The rest of the state experienced deficit rainfall so far, said a MeT official. As per the IMD forecast, the monsoon is likely to be normal (around 103 per cent) this time over central India, of which Odisha is a part.

Having made an onset over Odisha on June 11, the south-west monsoon had advanced into most parts of the state covering all the 30 districts on June 13 and triggering rainfall in many areas, he said. Puri had received 97.2 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Boudh recorded 32 mm, Titilagarh 26 mm and Baripada 21.8 mm, the MeT centre said.

Many parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three days, it said. Several districts like Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sonepur are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, it said.

Similarly, heavy rain is likely to lash Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Angul on Thursday, it added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Daisy Ridley to star in VR animation ‘Baba Yaga’

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to feature in Baobab Studios VR animation short film Baba Yaga. The viewer is the main character in Baba Yaga as heshe travels through the dark and mystic fairytale in which their choices impact the ending of the s...

Amphan stings beekeeping business in Bengal

At least 18,000 beekeepers in Bengal have been affected by Cyclone Amphan, which struck a month ago, pulverising farms and bee colonies across seven districts of the state, and the total loss incurred could climb up to Rs 2 crore, an associ...

Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance options

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a collaboration with IndusInd Bank to arrange finance schemes for customers at a time when the automobile sector is witnessing falling sales due to economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Indus...

England's David Willey hopes Yorkshire youngsters can shine this summer

England all-rounder David Willey believes a shortened summer could be an ideal time for Yorkshire Cricket clubs youngsters to prove their mettle. All cricketing action has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020