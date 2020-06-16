Differently-abled will get Rs 1,000 cash assistance: TN CM

Over 13 lakh differently-abled people in Tamil Nadu will get Rs 1,000 cash relief to help them during the ongoing lockdown phase, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday. Palaniswami, a day after announcing another round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance to rice ration card holders and workers of unorganised sector, said there are about 13.35 lakh people with differently-abled identity cards in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been implementing lockdown till June 30 with relaxations, he said considering the livelihood options of differently-abled during these times, he has ordered disbursement of Rs 1,000 cash assistance to 13.35 lakh persons with identity cards in the state. After the lockdown kicked in on March 24, the Tamil Nadu government provided cash assistance to ration card holders and several others including workers and artisans.

Last month, he had ordered extension of COVID-19 financial assistance to all hairdressers irrespective of whether they were members of a State board for their welfare or not. The government disbursed Rs 2,000 in two instalments to 14,667 members of the State welfare board for hairdressers initially and subsequently the assistance was extended to others as well.