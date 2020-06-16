ATF price increases by 16 per cent

In a major blow to the aviation industry, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) increased by 16.3 per cent today, marking the second straight increase in rates within a month.

In the national capital, ATF will cost Rs 39,069.87 per kilo-litre, whereas, in Kolkata, ATF will cost Rs 44,024.10 per kilo-litre.

In the financial capital Mumbai, ATF is Rs 38,565.06 per kilo-litre and in Chennai Rs 40,239.63 per kilo-litre. (ANI)