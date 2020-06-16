ATF price increases by 16 per cent
In a major blow to the aviation industry, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) increased by 16.3 per cent today, marking the second straight increase in rates within a month.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST
In a major blow to the aviation industry, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) increased by 16.3 per cent today, marking the second straight increase in rates within a month.
In the national capital, ATF will cost Rs 39,069.87 per kilo-litre, whereas, in Kolkata, ATF will cost Rs 44,024.10 per kilo-litre.
In the financial capital Mumbai, ATF is Rs 38,565.06 per kilo-litre and in Chennai Rs 40,239.63 per kilo-litre. (ANI)
ALSO READ
DevOps Enabler & Co. achieves a Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform Competency
Cloud Kitchen and Restaurant Technology Platform POSist To Empower Businesses With Digital Ordering and Industry-First Digital Postpaid Dining Experience
ATF price hiked 56.6 pc, LPG by Rs 11.5 on global cues; petrol, diesel continue on hold
BSE introduces SIP pause facility on its MF distribution platform
Online investment platform Kuvera.in launches loan against securities for MF investors