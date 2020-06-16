Left Menu
Press Council seeks J&K's reply on new media policy, says it affects functioning of free press

Comments on the matter have also been called from the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary and Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, a PCI statement said. The policy attempts to thwart misinformation, fake news and tries to develop a mechanism that will raise alarm against any attempt to use the media to vitiate public peace, sovereignty and integrity of the country, an official spokesperson of the UT’s administration had said earlier..

Updated: 16-06-2020 17:57 IST
The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday sought a reply from the Jammu and Kashmir government over its new media policy, observing that provisions in it affect the free functioning of the press. The administration of the Union Territory had earlier this month approved the ‘Media Policy-2020’ for creating a sustained narrative on the functioning of the government in the media.

Taking note of provisions regarding “fake news” mentioned in the policy, whereby the Jammu and Kashmir government authorises officers to decide on the content of print, electronic and other forms of media for “fake news” and proceed against journalists and media organisations, the PCI has moved suo motu as the matter affects the free functioning of the press. Comments on the matter have also been called from the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary and Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, a PCI statement said.

