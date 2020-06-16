Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 quintals of red sandalwood seized in Haryana's Jhajjar

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Investigation Agency team of Haryana Police intercepted a truck and seized around 20 quintals of red sandalwood from the cargo vehicle, the spokesperson said. The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, he said..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:16 IST
20 quintals of red sandalwood seized in Haryana's Jhajjar

Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to heave busted a gang of sandalwood smugglers and seized around 20 quintals of red sandalwood in Jhajjar district. One person has been arrested in this case, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here.

The suspect, identified as Sachin, is a resident of Girawar village in the district, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Investigation Agency team of Haryana Police intercepted a truck and seized around 20 quintals of red sandalwood from the cargo vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, he said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights experts condemn Israel's annexation plan and U.S. support

U.N. human rights experts said on Tuesday that Israels plan to annex significant parts of the occupied West Bank would violate international law banning the taking of territory by force, and urged other countries to actively oppose it. A jo...

France backs off chokehold ban, adds stun guns for police

Less than a week after France announced it would abandon police chokeholds, the government responded to growing officer discontent by announcing it would test stun guns for wider use, adding to the ranks of European law enforcement agencies...

UK to merge international development ministry and Foreign Office

Britain will merge the Foreign Office and its international development ministry whilst retaining a commitment to spend 0.7 of gross national income on aid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. This will unite our aid with our dipl...

Delhi records peak power demand of 5,805 MW, season's highest till now

Delhis peak power demand was pushed to the seasons highest to 5,805 MW on Monday night, officials of electricity distribution companies said, attributing the rise to greater use of air-conditioning due to sultry weather. The peak demand rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020