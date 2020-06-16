20 quintals of red sandalwood seized in Haryana's Jhajjar

Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to heave busted a gang of sandalwood smugglers and seized around 20 quintals of red sandalwood in Jhajjar district. One person has been arrested in this case, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here.

The suspect, identified as Sachin, is a resident of Girawar village in the district, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Investigation Agency team of Haryana Police intercepted a truck and seized around 20 quintals of red sandalwood from the cargo vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, he said..