21 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi; no fresh death reported

No new COVID-19-related death was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area since previous evening though 21 new coronavirus patients were detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in the area thus rose to 2,089 while the death toll due to the pandemic stood at 77.

Dharavi is known as the largest slum of Asia, spread over 2.5 square kilometers with a population of over 6.5 lakh.