Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cabinet approves road tax relief to EV manufacturers, increases traffic fines

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved increasing the financial assistance given to the wife and dependents of jawans hailing from the state and whose families reside here. Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved tax exemption for the manufacture and promotion of electronic vehicles to encourage their production.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:47 IST
UP Cabinet approves road tax relief to EV manufacturers, increases traffic fines

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved road tax relief to manufacturers of electric vehicles and announced a huge increase in fines for traffic violations. It passed a proposal under which there will be a penalty of Rs 500 for wrong parking for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second time. There is also a penalty of Rs 1,000 for riding without a helmet and of Rs 10,000 for those not giving way to fire brigades and ambulances. There will be a penalty of Rs 2,000 for creating hindrance in government's work and Rs 10,000 for getting licences by hiding facts, senior minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said. The Cabinet also gave its nod for increasing financial assistance to the families of Army and paramilitary forces' personnel killed in the line of duty from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, he said, adding that it comes into effect from April 1. The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved increasing the financial assistance given to the wife and dependents of jawans hailing from the state and whose families reside here.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved tax exemption for the manufacture and promotion of electronic vehicles to encourage their production. There will be 100 per cent exemption in road tax on the first one lakh two-wheeler electronic vehicles to be manufactured and 75 per cent exemption for four-wheelers, he said.

The Cabinet decided to give 6.50 acres of land in village Devri in Mirzapur district for free to the central government for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya there..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on Jun 19

HDFC, the countrys largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19. In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly con...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases; 10 more deaths push toll to 495: State health department.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases 10 more deaths push toll to 495 State health department....

South Africa marks Youth Day with masks, social distancing

With calls to protect each other against COVID-19, nearly 200 young South Africans, wearing face masks and keeping a distance, marked the countrys Youth Day holiday, the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students uprising which helped to ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico has put a temporary pause on its migrant farm worker program in Canada, Mexico foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Millan said on Tuesday, after a coronavirus outbreak in Ontario killed two young workers from Mexico.CNN reported httpse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020