Nav Chandi Yagya organized at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras, 'Nav Chandi Yagya' was organized at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said. The Nav Chandi Yagya was organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the cave shrine on the auspicious occasion of 'Yogini Ekadashi', 'Sarvatha Siddhi Yog' and 'Ashwini Nakshatra' amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the shrine board, said the Yagya was performed for peace, prosperity, and health of humanity. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the yatra to the holy cave shrine was suspended on March 18. However, all the religious rituals at the holy shrine are being performed as usual.