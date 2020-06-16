Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two teachers killed in car accident in MP

Two teachers were killed when the car in which they were traveling to a class 12 exam centre fell into a ditch in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:12 IST
Two teachers killed in car accident in MP

Two teachers were killed when the car in which they were traveling to a class 12 exam centre fell into a ditch in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said. Two other teachers were injured in the accident that took place near Palanga bridge, about 60-km from the district headquarters.

They were on the way to Mohata for duty at a Class 12 examination centre, the police said. The car fell into a ditch after running into a sidewall of the road over a culvert, they said.

Shekhar Ravandhe (46) and Ramprasad Uike (39) died on the spot. The injured teachers were rushed to the district hospital and were undergoing treatment, the police added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

270 isolation coaches placed at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station

In a bid to combat COVID-19, Indian Railways has placed a total of 270 isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway terminal station, said Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar on Tuesday. 50 isolation coaches were placed at Shakurbasti yesterday....

With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number to 629, state Health department said. The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sai...

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nations largest utility will be confronted with its history of neglect and greed that culminated i...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: Sorry state of affairs, says Bombay HC

A day after Maharashtra additional director general ADG of police Sunil Ramanand informed Bombay HC that four persons had died of COVID-19 in three separate prisons in the state and that they were tested for the infection only after their d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020