Soldier from TN, killed in Ladakh,was to retire in a year from Army

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:28 IST
A soldier from Tamil Nadu, who was among the three men killed in Ladakh in a violent face off with Chinese troops, served the Army for 22 long years and was due to retire in a year, his family and state parties said here on Tuesday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, condoling the killing of the three Army men, praised their supreme sacrifice, valour and dedication.

He announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the slain soldier, K Pazhani of Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district. He also said that one of the family members would be given a government job.

The village in southern Tamil Nadu was engulfed in gloom as news of Pazhani's death reached the sleepy neighbourhood. Family sources told PTI that Pazhani served the Army as a Havildar and had joined the armed forces at the young age of 18.

His brother is also in the Army and is posted in Rajasthan. Inconsolable, Pazhani's wife Vanathi Devi said her husband had not even participated in the recent 'grahapravesam' (house warming ceremony) of their house.

Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president M K Stalin offered them his salutations and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Pazhani had served the Army for 22 longyears, he said and praised his sacrifice.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, extending his condolences to the bereaved kin of the three Army men, said the Tamil Nadu soldier had spoken to his wife on the day of the attack. The Army man from Tamil Nadu is survived by his wife and two children, the Rajya Sabha MP said, adding the slain soldier was about to retire in a year following 22 years of service.

"It is a matter of pride that Pazhani's brother is also serving in the Army," Vaiko said. In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is perhaps the first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

Vaiko said that China, which was now facing accusations of spreading coronavirus, allegedly embarked on such activities to divert the world's attention. The incident has occurred against the backdrop of India nurturing friendly ties with China, he said, adding this was evidenced by the warm welcome accorded to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu last year for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaiko paid rich tributes to the three Army men and hailed their supreme sacrifice. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said the killing of three Army personnel was an act of cowardice by the Chinese military.

The AMMK chief also referred to the sacrifice of the Tamil Nadu soldier and said he bowed to his sacrifice and condoled the deaths of the Army men..

