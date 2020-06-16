Liquor worth over Rs 1 lakh recovered from ambulance in Andhra's Krishna, 3 arrested

Liquor worth over Rs 1 lakh was recovered from an ambulance here on Tuesday, as per the police. Speaking to ANI, Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) GV Ramana said that Veerulapadu police and officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau got reliable information on illegal transport of liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh this morning.

"Acting on the tip-off, the police raided vehicles at Peddapuram check post. They searched an ambulance that was going from Madhira of Khammam district, Telangana to Chilakaluri Peta of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. The police found 107 liquor bottles of 1 litre each. Each bottle worth Rs 990 so total worth of the cache is Rs 1,05,930," he said. The police have arrested three people in the incident and seized the ambulance. (ANI)