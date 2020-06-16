Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP govt in UP over corruption in animal husbandry dept

Left Menu
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the "scam" in the Uttar Pradesh government's animal husbandry department has exposed the endemic corruption in the state and asked whether the chief minister had any clue about it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:47 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the "scam" in the Uttar Pradesh government's animal husbandry department has exposed the endemic corruption in the state and asked whether the chief minister had any clue about it. She said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers are not aware about the corruption in the state, then it puts a question mark on the functioning of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Scams are coming out one after another in recruitments in UP. As many as 81 cases of teachers getting jobs on fake certificates have come to light in the last one year in the chief minister's home district. It is surprising that neither the chief minister nor his ministers are even aware of this," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police's special task force had busted a tender racket and arrested four persons, including two senior government officials, for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 9.72 crore. Those arrested were identified as Rajnish Dixit, chief personal secretary to the minister of state for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development; Dheeraj Kumar, private secretary to the minister; AK Rajiv, alias Akhilesh Kumar, who claims to be a journalist; and Ashish Rai, the UP Police had said in a statement. The Congress leader also alleged that the executive in the Uttar Pradesh government is seeped in corruption.

"The UP secretariat, the largest office in the state, has become the den of corruption under the BJP government. The animal husbandry department scam has exposed the endemic corruption in the system. The UP government executive is seeped in corruption," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi. "Do the ministers and the chief minister have any clue about it? If it is so, the facts are shocking. This puts a question mark on the working of the Uttar Pradesh government," she asked.

The Congress leader has been targeting the government recently over alleged scams in various departments including the recruitment of teachers..

