Train for carrying labourers from Jharkhand to India-China border cancelled: DC Dumka

The train which was supposed to carry about 1600 labourers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border, was cancelled on Tuesday after an Army officer and two soldiers lost their lives in "violent face-off" with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | Dumka (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:24 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Dumka Rajeshwari B speaking to media on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The train which was supposed to carry about 1600 labourers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border, was cancelled on Tuesday after an Army officer and two soldiers lost their lives in "violent face-off" with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "On June 13, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had flagged off a train in which 1600 people were send to work on strategic BRO projects along India-China border. The next train was scheduled for today with the same number of passengers. But in the view of the 'ongoing issues and security concerns' at the border area, state government has decided to postpone the train for the betterment of labourers," said Rajeshwari B, Deputy Commissioner, Dumka.

"Workers from our state use to work there and when the situation will become normal, the trains will start again. For the labourers who could not go there, we are creating employment opportunities here under MNREGA," she added. India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. (ANI)

