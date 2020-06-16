Left Menu
China suffered 43 casualties in violent face-off in Galwan Valley, reveal Indian intercepts

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley, sources confirmed to ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley, sources confirmed to ANI. The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources said and added that the casualty numbers could rise. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said earlier in the day that both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two review meetings over developments in Eastern Ladakh during the day. (ANI)

