Bangladeshi national caught at India-Nepal border in Bihar

A fake affidavit of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh was also seized from his possession, Pankaj said, adding that Shamim will be booked under Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act and sent to jail.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:20 IST
Bangladeshi national caught at India-Nepal border in Bihar

A Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday caught by immigration officials at the India- Nepal border here while he was trying to sneak into the Indian territory under a fake identity, an official said. Mohd Shamim Mia (27), hailing from Brahmanbaria, was caught at the integrated check-post in Raxaul in East Champaran district.

A drive is underway to facilitate return of Indian citizens trapped in Nepal during lockdown and also to help Nepalese nationals, desirous of going back to their home country. The Bangladeshi national, who was carrying no valid passport and visa, initially tried to get away claiming he hailed from Bihar," Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Raxaul, Ajay Kumar Pankaj said. He said immigration officials grew suspicious upon noticing that the belongings of Shamim, who spoke Hindi fluently, included a SIM card of Bangladesh's Grameen Telecom company and took him into custody for interrogation.

During questioning, he divulged that he had gone to Nepal in search of livelihood and now wanted to return to his native place. He approached a tout in Raxaul who promised to help him out," Pankaj said. A fake affidavit of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh was also seized from his possession, Pankaj said, adding that Shamim will be booked under Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act and sent to jail.

