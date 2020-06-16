Left Menu
Delhi govt exempts govt functionaries from 7-day home quarantine after inter-state travel

The Delhi government has exempted constitutional and government functionaries from seven-day home quarantine after inter-state journeys for official work, if they do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. “In respect of all Constitutional & Government Functionaries and their staff members accompanying them who are travelling across states on official work are exempted from the requirement of home quarantine for seven days, if they are asymptomatic,” the order stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:21 IST
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, staff accompanying constitutional and government functionaries during such journeys will also get such exemption. “In respect of all Constitutional & Government Functionaries and their staff members accompanying them who are travelling across states on official work are exempted from the requirement of home quarantine for seven days, if they are asymptomatic,” the order stated. “However they are advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they should inform the District Surveillance Officer or the State/National Call Centre (1075),” it also stated

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400.

