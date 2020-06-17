Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthan's Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on social media and the incident took place allegedly over his affair with a woman.

"The incident took place on June 11 in Sirohi area. Out of the eight names given by the victim, six accused have been nabbed. Appropriate action will be taken against them", ASP Rahul Koteki said. "The victim is a resident of Sirohi area and he was staying with a relative. When the victim came, we registered an FIR and rounded up six accused who as it is being informed beat up the victim and also made him drink urine." (ANI)