Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthan's Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection.

ANI | Sirohi (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:06 IST
Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi
ASP Rahul Koteki speaking to reporters. . Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthan's Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on social media and the incident took place allegedly over his affair with a woman.

"The incident took place on June 11 in Sirohi area. Out of the eight names given by the victim, six accused have been nabbed. Appropriate action will be taken against them", ASP Rahul Koteki said. "The victim is a resident of Sirohi area and he was staying with a relative. When the victim came, we registered an FIR and rounded up six accused who as it is being informed beat up the victim and also made him drink urine." (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...

Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ...

Animal lovers oppose use of elephants for pulling chariots at Puri's Rath Yatra

Animal lovers have urged the Odisha government not to use elephants for pulling chariots at the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, which is scheduled to be held on June 23 in the absence of devotees due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Orissa High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020