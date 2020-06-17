Left Menu
Catholic diocese in Kerala allows cremation of COVID-19 victims

In a circular issued to parishes under it, Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church under Vatican has said considering the prevailing situation, bodies of those dying of COVID-19 can be cremated with the permission of relatives and under the supervision of the civic authorities. The circular issued on June 13, however, said the ashes of the cremated person shall be collected from the crematorium for its burial at the cemetery.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:05 IST
The Roman Catholic church recommends continuing the pious practice of burying the dead but an archdiocese in Kerala has allowed the parishes facing shortage of land to cremate the deceased infected by coronavirus. In a circular issued to parishes under it, Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church under Vatican has said considering the prevailing situation, bodies of those dying of COVID-19 can be cremated with the permission of relatives and under the supervision of the civic authorities.

The circular issued on June 13, however, said the ashes of the cremated person shall be collected from the crematorium for its burial at the cemetery. Sources said this would be perhaps for the first time in its history of Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala that cremation of the bodies.

PRO of the archdiocese, Fr Nyson Elanthanathu, said the decision to allow cremation of the dead was taken as many parishes under the archdiocese in the town areas are facing land shortage and the burial of the person dying due to coronavirus at its cemeteries is becoming a social issue. He also pointed out that the Canon law permits cremation as an alternative choice to Catholics under strict conditions.

The priest, however, said burial of the dead in the graveyard attached to Churches plays a key role in the spirituality as the belief in the resurrection of the flesh is fundamental. In view of the prevailing circumstances, the Church accepts cremation as an option, but forbids the scattering of ashes, he said.

The Church also forbids the practice of keeping ashes of cremated faithful at their homes. He said in 2016, the Vatican had announced new guidelines which specifically said that ashes of the dead must be kept in "sacred places" such as cemeteries.

The archdiocese's decision came few days after a coronavirus victim's burial in his parish cemetery was opposed by the Church authorities near Chalakudy, claiming that the cemetery was located on a wetland and digging a deep grave, as per COVID-19 protocol, would not be practical. The man's body was finally buried in the cemetery following the intervention of the Thrissur district administration.

