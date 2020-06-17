Left Menu
Karnataka to observe "Mask Day" on June 18

Those participating in the march should compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing. Announcing the decision to organise "Mask Day", Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said, the government has decided to take strict against those not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing here on.

The Karnataka government has decided to observe June 18 as "Mask Day" to spread awareness about the use of masks, sanitisers, washing hands with soap, and maintaining social distancing among other things aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. In an order issued today, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has asked all district and taluk administrations in the state to observe "Mask Day" by organising a march, with the participation of public representatives, dignitaries and medical staff.

Noting that the march was to be organised at district, taluk, panchayat and ward levels for spreading awareness about following the national directives issued to control the spread of COVID-19, it said, during the event not more than 50 people should assemble at one place. Those participating in the march should compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Announcing the decision to organise "Mask Day", Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said, the government has decided to take strict against those not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing here on. Initially Rs 200 fine will be imposed, this will be throughout the state," he had said.

