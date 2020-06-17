Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julia Steenson appointed to Royal Commission into Historical Abuse

Ms Steenson will be taking over the Commissioner vacancy left by Judge Coral Shaw who took over as Chair of the Royal Commission in November 2019, after Sir Anand Satyanand’s departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:23 IST
Julia Steenson appointed to Royal Commission into Historical Abuse
“Ms Steenson’s appointment will result in a well-balanced Inquiry in terms of gender, age, ethnicity and geographic representation, and adds to an appropriate mix of skills and experience,” Mrs Martin said. Image Credit: ANI

Julia Steenson has been appointed to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based Institutions, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

Ms Steenson will be taking over the Commissioner vacancy left by Judge Coral Shaw who took over as Chair of the Royal Commission in November 2019, after Sir Anand Satyanand's departure.

"The Royal Commission will be resuming its hearings in September 2020 and appointing the new Commissioner before these hearings take place will add the immediate capability to the Royal Commission," Minister Martin said. "Ms Steenson has extensive governance, legal and Te Ao Māori experience which is valuable for this role."

She was a lawyer at Simpson Grierson and General Counsel for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, which included internal investigative functions. She is currently a Director on the Board of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa Limited and is an elected representative on the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust.

"Ms Steenson's appointment will result in a well-balanced Inquiry in terms of gender, age, ethnicity and geographic representation, and adds to an appropriate mix of skills and experience," Mrs Martin said.

"Her personal and professional background gives her strengths in considering and reconciling different world views, with her highly developed understanding of New Zealand's law and institutions and a deep understanding of tikanga and Te Ao Māori."

Ms Steenson will be starting her new role on 18 June 2020.

Cabinet has also agreed to appoint a sixth Commissioner who will start in their role after the General Election. The process to find that person is now underway.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat COVID-19

A team of Singapore scientists has discovered five antibodies that can block COVID-19 infection and protect against the key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic, the countrys defence research and development organisa...

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkeys Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory. The airborne offensive into Ira...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday New Del'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the&#160;opposition seek...

Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread into countries already dealing with the impacts of drought, economic crises and conflict, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ has provided USD 5.9 million to ensure t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020