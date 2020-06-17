Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 RPF personnel held for raping teen: Police

Two Railway Protection Force constables were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:02 IST
2 RPF personnel held for raping teen: Police

Two Railway Protection Force constables were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The teenager, who used to work as a domestic help in east Delhi, left the house on Friday and reached the New Delhi Railway station to go back to her home in Ranchi, according to the police.

She was allegedly lured by the two RPF personnel on the pretext of helping her to board a train to Jharkhand, police said. The suspects took her to a secluded place from the station, gave her some sedative substance and later raped her, an officer said, adding that the two dropped the her near the Old Delhi station.

Later, a policeman noticed the girl and took her to the Kotwali police station where a case under relevant sections was registered after she narrated the story, the officer said. During investigation, the CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the two were arrested on Monday, police added. PTI NIT HMB

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa: Implementation of bailout deal not guaranteed

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday that the implementation of its bailout deal had not been secured and it might need to apply for creditor protection proceedings around the time of its extraordinary general meeting. The stat...

Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat COVID-19

A team of Singapore scientists has discovered five antibodies that can block COVID-19 infection and protect against the key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic, the countrys defence research and development organisa...

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkeys Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory. The airborne offensive into Ira...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday New Del'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the&#160;opposition seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020