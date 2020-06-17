Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on border dispute with China

He also levelled similar allegations against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Indo-China conflict. Following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets said that the Prime Minister did not give any official statement about the developments unfolding on the border.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:30 IST
Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on border dispute with China

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as "seditious" and "anti- people", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' on violent clashes along the Sino-Indian border. He also levelled similar allegations against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Indo-China conflict.

Following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets said that the Prime Minister did not give any official statement about the developments unfolding on the border. "It's almost seven weeks since the border disputes started with China.

However, till now the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not give any official statement. The silence of the rulers is not only anti-people but also seditious," Siddaramaiah tweeted. He added that it was not the government but the country, which fights against the enemy nation and that the dispensation was answerable to the people of the country.

"It is the people of the country who have reposed their trust on the Central government. It is the responsibility of the government to take people into confidence," Siddaramaiah stated in his tweet.

The former chief minister said the Congress was always committed to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He stressed that the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers should not go waste and called upon people to pay tribute to the valourous soldiers who laid down their lives.

He also appealed to the people to condemn China..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020