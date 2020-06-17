Dalit groom stopped from riding horse in MP, 4 arrested

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stopping a Dalit groom from riding a horse in Satai area of Chhatarpur District on Wednesday. The groom was stopped and allegedly beaten by the members of dominant Yadav community while he was on way to his wedding.

"The groom fell on the ground after some people pulled the bridle of the horse," said Deepak Yadav, Station House Officer, Satai Police Station. "Four accused have been arrested after the family members filed a complaint," he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)