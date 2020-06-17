Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit groom stopped from riding horse in MP, 4 arrested

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stopping a Dalit groom from riding a horse in Satai area of Chhatarpur District on Wednesday.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:43 IST
Dalit groom stopped from riding horse in MP, 4 arrested
A visual of the Dalit groom stopped from riding a horse in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stopping a Dalit groom from riding a horse in Satai area of Chhatarpur District on Wednesday. The groom was stopped and allegedly beaten by the members of dominant Yadav community while he was on way to his wedding.

"The groom fell on the ground after some people pulled the bridle of the horse," said Deepak Yadav, Station House Officer, Satai Police Station. "Four accused have been arrested after the family members filed a complaint," he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait and Bahrain urged to abandon 'highly invasive' coronavirus apps

Adds Bahrain government comment in pars 5-7 By Umberto BacchiMILAN, June 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Kuwait and Bahrain must stop using highly invasive COVID-19 apps which violate the privacy of hundreds of thousands of people by tracki...

Swedish c.bank's Ohlsson says big step to go back to negative repo rate, but cannot be ruled out

It would take a lot for Swedens central bank to go back to negative interest rates but it cannot be ruled out, Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Wednesday.We have left negative territory. It would be a big step to go back, but ...

FOREX-Dollar regains ground as investors take refuge from murky outlook

The U.S. dollar rose from early lows on Wednesday as investors wary of wider geopolitical risks sought its relatively safe haven. The sentiment was driven by record-high coronavirus infections in six U.S. states, new cases in Beijing, and c...

Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI A woman Tahsildars husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020