706 departures, 707 arrivals handled by airports on June 16: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that airports across the country handled 706 departures and 707 arrivals on Tuesday, the 23rd day of resumption of domestic flight operations. In a tweet on Wednesday, Puri said that there were total 1,24,347 footfalls at airports.

"Domestic operations continue smoothly. On 16 June 2020, Day 23 till 2359 hrs. Departures 706 and 61,689 passengers handled. Arrivals 707 and 62,658 passengers handled. Total movements 1,413 and footfalls at airports 1,24,347.The Total number of flyers 61,689," tweeted Puri. Domestic flights were resumed from May 25 partially after remaining suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)