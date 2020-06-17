Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia inspects COVID-19 isolation coaches, expresses concern over high temperature

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected 50 isolation coaches stationed at Shakur Basti Railway station on Wednesday, and said the Delhi government was trying its best to make beds available for COVID-19 patients in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:14 IST
Sisodia inspects COVID-19 isolation coaches, expresses concern over high temperature

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected 50 isolation coaches stationed at Shakur Basti Railway station on Wednesday, and said the Delhi government was trying its best to make beds available for COVID-19 patients in the city. He expressed concern over relatively high temperatures inside the isolation coaches, saying this will make it problematic for the medical staff to work while wearing heavy PPE kits.

"We have been provided 50 coaches with 800 beds so far. I went to inspect these coaches... But soaring temperatures will make it problematic for our medical staff to operate while wearing heavy PPE kits," Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement. "We are trying our best to improve the infrastructure and to come up with a solution so that we can begin deploying staff and admitting patients in these isolation centres," the deputy chief minister said.

However, railway officials said, so far 503 isolation coaches have been deployed at nine stations in Delhi, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. While Anand Vihar railway station has got the lion's share with 267 such coaches at its seven platforms, there 50 each in Shakur Basti and Sarai Rohilla. The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar.

The railways has converted over 5,000 train coaches into isolation wards to be used as 'COVID Care Centres' for suspected or confirmed patients categorised as mild or very mild cases if hospitals run out of beds. Northern and North Central Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said the national transporter was taking all measures to ensure that temperatures inside the coaches are brought down using different methods.

"Temperature is an issue in the isolation coaches. (But) medical experts are of the view that temperature will not harm patients. We have made arrangements to cool the coaches by various means," he said.  Sisodia said that the Delhi government and the Centre were working together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the COVID-19 death in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh cases took the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank announces 2-yr conditional non-debarment of Indian company for corrupt practices

The World Bank on Wednesday announced a two-year conditional non-debarment of an Indian company in connection with corrupt and fraudulent practices in two road infrastructure projects in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Egis India Consulting En...

Red, white and blue; UK PM Johnson's plane gets a patriotic makeover

A plane used by the Royal Family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be painted red, white and blue to better represent the UK around the world, a patriotic makeover after Britains departure from the European Union.Johnson is keen to fost...

Delhi govt to use auditoriums in its 242 schools to set up beds for corona patients: Sisodia

Delhi government is planning to use auditoriums in its over 240 schools to set up additional beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. To meet the requirement of additional...

Punjab reports 6 coronavirus deaths, 126 fresh cases

Six COVID-19 patients in Punjab died on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 78 while 126 more people tested positive for the infection in the state, taking the virus count to 3,497, officials said. Four deaths were reported in Amritsar, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020