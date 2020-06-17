Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam rights panel issues notice on condition of relief camps

The Commission had received a complaint from one Hurojit Moran about the "pitiable" condition of the 12 relief camps which lacked food and drinking water facilities. The inquiry report should be submitted within two months from the date of receipt of the notice highlighting the steps taken by the Tinsukia district administration, a release issued by the AHRC said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:40 IST
Assam rights panel issues notice on condition of relief camps
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Upper Assam Division Commissioner to inquire into the condition of relief camps where about 7,000 people have been put up following the gas blowout and fire at the Baghjan oil well. The Commission had received a complaint from one Hurojit Moran about the "pitiable" condition of the 12 relief camps which lacked food and drinking water facilities.

The inquiry report should be submitted within two months from the date of receipt of the notice highlighting the steps taken by the Tinsukia district administration, a release issued by the AHRC said. The report should include the steps taken by the district administration with the help of Oil India Limited to provide essential commodities, including drinking water, health care facilities to people sheltered in the camps.

Persons of nearby villages had to hurriedly leave their houses following a blowout incident at the oil well on May 27, culminating in a devastating inferno on June 9 in which two firefighters lost their lives. The AHRC issued another notice to the Upper Assam Division Commissioner to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of 30-year old Jayanta Bora in Jorhat district on June 15.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of newspaper reports of June 16 alleging custodial death of Bora who was picked up by a joint team of the Army and police from his house on charges of being an ULFA cadre and brought to Borholia police station. The report must be submitted within 30 days from the receipt of the notice, the release said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt to conduct random tests on slum dwellers, vendors & bill collectors

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance following the recent spike in COVID-19...

Telangana govt, people with Centre in face off with China: CM

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said his government and people stand with the Centre in the violent face off with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He said there should be no c...

To improve contact mapping in Delhi, health surveys conducted for population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16:MHA.

To improve contact mapping in Delhi, health surveys conducted for population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16MHA....

World Bank announces 2-yr conditional non-debarment of Indian company for corrupt practices

The World Bank on Wednesday announced a two-year conditional non-debarment of an Indian company in connection with corrupt and fraudulent practices in two road infrastructure projects in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Egis India Consulting En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020