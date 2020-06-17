COVID-19 toll breaches 100 mark in Karnataka; Tally of cases

Left Menu
The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 100 mark as the state on Wednesday reported eight new fatalities and 204 cases, taking the total number of infections to 7,734.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 100 marks as the state on Wednesday reported eight new fatalities and 204 cases, taking the total number of infections to 7,734. The day also saw 348 patients getting discharged, taking the total recoveries to 4,804, the health department said in its bulletin.

Two men aged 26 and 90 from the city were among the eight who succumbed to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 102. It said, out of 2,824 active cases, 2,752 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 72 in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of the eight deaths, five, including two women, were from the state capital and one each from Shivamogga, Bidar, and Ballari. Out of 204 new cases, as many as 106 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra, while two had come from foreign countries.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 55 of the cases followed by Yadgir (37) Ballari (29) Kalaburagi 19 and Bidar 12 were among the districts that reported high number of cases on Wednesday. The remaining 52 cases were shared by 13 districts.

Udupi district tops the state in the number of confirmed cases with a total of 1,039 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,026 and Yadgir 865 and on the positive side the three also stood in that order in terms of recoveries with 904, 574 and 467 discharges respectively. A total of 7,531 samples were tested on Wednesday taking the total so far to 4,64,798 and 6,794 reported negative as the cumulative tally rose to 4,46,448.

