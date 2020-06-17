Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family had his marriage on mind, soldier dies in Galwan Valley

At least 20 Army personnel were killed in the clash, according to the Indian authorities. Relatives of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (42), who belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur and was one of the four soldiers from Punjab, say they are proud of his sacrifice.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:50 IST
Family had his marriage on mind, soldier dies in Galwan Valley

The family of Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (22) killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh had planned to solemnise his marriage later this year. His engagement ceremony was held last year and his family was waiting for him to return on leave.

But the destiny willed otherwise. He was among the four soldiers from Punjab killed in the violent face-off on Monday night. At least 20 Army personnel were killed in the clash, according to the Indian authorities.

Relatives of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (42), who belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur and was one of the four soldiers from Punjab, say they are proud of his sacrifice. The other two soldiers are Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa).

Mandeep hailed from Seel village of Rajpura tehsil in Patiala while Gurtej belonged to Bire Wala Dogra village in Budhladha tehsil of Mansa district. Gurbinder belonged to Tolawal village in Sunam subdivision of Sangrur.

Gurbinder's family received news about his death on Wednesday morning. “We received a call at 6.30 am today that Gurbinder Singh has attained martyrdom,” said Gurpreet Singh, Gurbinder’s elder brother.

The body is expected to reach Tolawal village on Thursday. Gurbinder had joined the Army in March 2018. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. He was the youngest son.

Gurbinder last time talked to them around 15 days ago, his family members said. Gurbinder, who belonged to 3 Punjab Regiment, got engaged last year when he came back home on a brief leave, said Jagseer Singh, Gurbinder's maternal uncle.

“We had plans for his marriage this year when he returns home on leave,” Jagseer told PTI. Meanwhile, the father of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh, who hailed from Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur, said he was proud of his son’s sacrifice.

Jagir Singh, an agriculturist, said,” He is a great martyr and I am proud of him. He last talked to us on Monday but no one knew that was his last call.” He said his son Satnam had returned to join duty in Ladakh last month. Satnam's younger brother Sukhchain Singh, who is also serving in the Army, said his brother sacrificed his life for the nation and he was proud of it.

Satnam joined the Army in 1995. He is survived by his father Jagir Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur, wife Jaswinder Kaur, daughter Sandeep Kaur (17) and son Prabhjot Singh (16). After the news about his death reached his native village, his entire family was inconsolable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed condolences to families of the soldiers and announced compensation, along with a government job to a next of kin of the deceased. While one family member each would be given a government job in all four cases, families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given Rs 12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy on account of their marital status.

The families of the two unmarried soldiers, Sepoy Gurtej Singh and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, will be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land), a government statement said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt to conduct random tests on slum dwellers, vendors & bill collectors

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance following the recent spike in COVID-19...

Telangana govt, people with Centre in face off with China: CM

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said his government and people stand with the Centre in the violent face off with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He said there should be no c...

To improve contact mapping in Delhi, health surveys conducted for population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16:MHA.

To improve contact mapping in Delhi, health surveys conducted for population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16MHA....

World Bank announces 2-yr conditional non-debarment of Indian company for corrupt practices

The World Bank on Wednesday announced a two-year conditional non-debarment of an Indian company in connection with corrupt and fraudulent practices in two road infrastructure projects in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Egis India Consulting En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020