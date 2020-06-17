Left Menu
Sisodia urges HRD Minister not to hold pending CBSE exams, declare result on internal assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him to declare that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class X and XII in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July won't be conducted at all in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him to declare that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class X and XII in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July won't be conducted at all in the national capital. He said the coronavirus cases is the national capital may rise to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

In his letter, he said that using school buildings between July 1-15 and ensuring that all eligible students take their exam will be difficult. "Declare that the exam in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July won't be conducted at all. For results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon previous school-based internal assessments which includes periodic tests, term exam," the letter says.

Sisodia said that during the last one week, the daily number of cases getting COVID-19 positive has been rising and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 44,688 (as on June 16, 2020). "This is likely to rise to 5.5 lakh by July 31. In such a situation, if a candidate or someone in the family tests positive, he/she will have to skip the exam causing further distress," he said.

"Currently, there are 242 containment zones in Delhi which will rise further. Though, as per the current plan of CBSE, a school in this zone will not be used as exam center but there is no clarity on how a child from this zone will come out to take the exam," he added. Sisodia said 251 Government school buildings are being used as dry ration distribution centers at present, 33 schools are serving as hunger relief centers, 39 as shelter home, 10 as transit migrant camps and 10 as quarantine centers.

These schools will not be in a position to conduct exam from July 1, he said. "I once again urge you to let us now focus on building the confidence of parents and capacity of schools to welcome our children back to resume teaching-learning activities, whenever it is possible in the near future, instead of getting stuck with the remaining exams," he said.

The CBSE on May 18 had released datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10. (ANI)

