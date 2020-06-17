Left Menu
Karnataka's COVID-19 cases count rises to 7,734

With 204 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Karnataka's total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,734.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 204 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Karnataka's total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,734. A state Health Department bulletin said that 348 patients were discharged on Wednesday and the total number of discharged patients in the state stands at 4,804.

The bulletin also said that there are 2,824 active cases in the state. The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 102. Four deaths of COVID-19 positive patients have been reported due to non-COVID causes. The new cases have been reported from 5 pm on June 16 to 5 pm on June 17.

India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday with an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours (ANI)

