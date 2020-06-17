Left Menu
Behbal Kalan police firing: Faridkot man held for fabricating evidence

A special investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents on Wednesday arrested a Faridkot resident on the charge of fabricating evidence. The official said Brar is a close confidante of Sharma. The SIT investigation revealed that the police team that had opened fire at the protesters had allegedly "hatched a theory of self-defence", the official said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:14 IST
A special investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents on Wednesday arrested a Faridkot resident on the charge of fabricating evidence. Two people were killed in the police firing during a protest against the desecration of religious texts at Faridkot’s Behbal Kalan village in 2015. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chief Investigating Officer of the SIT, said accused Suhail Singh Brar was produced before a court which remanded him in four-day police custody. Initial investigation showed that it was at the Brar's residents that the “entire self-defence conspiracy” was executed, the official said in a release.

Brar allegedly facilitated police officials by providing them with his residential premises and a 12 bore gun to fire shots at a pilot gypsy of the then Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma, who had claimed that police retaliated in self-defence after a mob fired at the vehicle. The official said Brar is a close confidante of Sharma.

The SIT investigation revealed that the police team that had opened fire at the protesters had allegedly "hatched a theory of self-defence", the official said. They fabricated evidence by creating fake bullet marks on the pilot gypsy of then Moga SSP to support their theory. Singh said Brar's arrest has unraveled a major link in the chain of events in the Behbal Kalan case and further investigation was expected to reveal more aspects of the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, investigation is on in the Kotkapura firing case, in which three chargesheets have been filed in a court of Faridkot against six persons, including former MLA Mantar Brar, IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma..

