RSS-affiliate SJM holds protest demanding boycott of Chinese products

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday held a protest here demanding boycott of Chinese products, a day after the Army said that 20 of its personnel were killed during a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan in eastern Ladakh. SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the protest was held to appeal to the people to shun Chinese products as it would hurt China the most.

Yesterday the group had appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in a fierce clash. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.