Delhi Social Welfare minister orders audit to remove pendency in disbursal of pensions

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday ordered an immediate audit of district offices to remove pendency in disbursal of pension to specially-abled persons, windows and the elderly During a high-level meeting, the minister asked officials to issue a login ID and password to him "so that he can himself monitor the status of pension and any pendency in each district".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:53 IST
During a high-level meeting, the minister asked officials to issue a login ID and password to him "so that he can himself monitor the status of pension and any pendency in each district". Gautam conducted surprise inspections across Delhi, and came across pendency in disbursal of pension to elderly, widows and especially-abled persons

"The pendency in pension cases is disappointing. I have ordered an immediate audit of all district offices under Social Welfare and Women and Child Development departments. I have also issued directions to fill all vacancies to ensure smooth functioning of offices," Gautam said. The minister also ordered formation of district monitoring committees for both departments which will look after, resolve and monitor all pension cases.

