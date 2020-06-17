Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, promoting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:22 IST
Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, promoting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said. "At around 7.15 pm, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district," a defence spokesperson said.
"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said. Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Line of Control
- Indian Army
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
- Pakistani Army
- Sunderbani
ALSO READ
7 including sarpanch, 2 panchs assault father-son duo in Rajouri, arrested
Soldier killed as Pakistan shells forward areas in J-K's Rajouri
One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Rajouri
Indian, Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to address border-areas situation: Indian Army