Delhi health minister's father-in-law dies after brief illness

He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days. Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father-in-law died on Wednesday after brief illness, sources said. He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days.

Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in hospital. The 55-year-old minister is currently admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases had taken the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government..

