A total of 3,037 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,531 of them, while another seven were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST
Noida: 17 arrested, 1,531 vehicles penalised for breaching anti-COVID curbs’

A total of 17 people were arrested and owners of 1,531 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating various precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, said police. The police also impounded seven vehicles for similar violations during the day, they said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement, imposed during the lockdown, have been eased now.

With urban areas Gautam Buddh Nagar falling in ‘red zone’, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of more than four persons, has been put in place. "Five FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 17 people arrested. A total of 3,037 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,531 of them, while another seven were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed except for the people engaged in providing essential services and having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

