27 new COVID-19 cases in Goa
Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 656 in the state.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:15 IST
According to the Directorate of Health Services, the number of active cases now stands at 560.
India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065. (ANI)