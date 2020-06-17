Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

"While this situation has to be successfully diffused and contained, it also has to be ensured that all avenues are explored so as to avoid any repetition in the future," he said. "The conscience of the nation has been bruised and needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus -- the onus of achieving which lies mostly on the Government of India, by taking various stakeholders, including the Armed forces on board," Mukherjee said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:28 IST
Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakh's Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its repetition. This needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus, he said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. In a statement, Mukherjee said, "It is for the government of the day to ensure that nothing but our national interests are kept supreme." The former president underlined that the situation arising out of the tension at the Indo-Chinese line of control in Ladakh is of grave concern for not only India's national strategic interests but also have far-reaching global geopolitical ramifications. "While this situation has to be successfully diffused and contained, it also has to be ensured that all avenues are explored so as to avoid any repetition in the future," he said.

"The conscience of the nation has been bruised and needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus -- the onus of achieving which lies mostly on the Government of India, by taking various stakeholders, including the Armed forces on board," Mukherjee said. He expressed his deepest condolences on the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the Indian Army.

"It is my considered opinion that no service in the cause of Mother India can be greater than the service rendered by the brave hearts who guard our sovereignty and integrity, as indeed our freedom with their lives," the former supreme commander of the armed forces said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

The United States remains committed to its European allies and has pledged to consult them on any future U.S. troop moves in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps surprise announcement...

Zoom plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free, paying customers

Zoom on Wednesday announced its offer allowing users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption of calls starting with beta next month. The feature will be coming for both, paid as well to free users, and will be a to...

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.One of them was carryin...

Will make efforts to bring back workers who returned to native states: Hry Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government will make efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had returned to their native states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The government wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020