Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement recorded in Rajput's suicide case: Mumbai Police

In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded today. "Former casting director of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded in Bandra police station. He said that his relations with Rajput were good. He did a film named 'Drive' recently where he did good work," DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told media persons.

"Chhabra has not said anything about the reports that Rajput did not have any films on his hands. Police is interrogating Rajput's team," he added. Rajput died of suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday, as per the police. The untimely death of Rajput sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters have expressed their condolences. (ANI)