Labourer who recently returned to UP from Pune commits suicide due to financial woes
The Oran police outpost incharge of Bisanda police station, Sub Inspector Sultan Singh, said the man's relatives told police that Akhilesh Singh, who worked as a labourer in Pune, had returned home 20 days ago. On Wednesday evening, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, the SI said. Akhilesh Singh's cousin said that he was unmarried and living alone in the house after returning from Pune.PTI | Banda | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:03 IST
A 25-year-old labourer who recently returned from Maharashtra committed suicide in Jorhara village here apparently because he was facing financial difficulties, police said on Thursday. The Oran police outpost incharge of Bisanda police station, Sub Inspector Sultan Singh, said the man's relatives told police that Akhilesh Singh, who worked as a labourer in Pune, had returned home 20 days ago. On Wednesday evening, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, the SI said.
Akhilesh Singh's cousin said that he was unmarried and living alone in the house after returning from Pune. His two brothers, working in Gujarat and Hyderabad, were still stranded there, the police official said. Even after completing home quarantine, he was not getting any work and his financial condition was very bad, the cousin told the police. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and investigations were on, the SI added.
